Trespassing report leads to two arrests by Nevada, Placer county deputies

Two men ended up in custody Thursday morning after law enforcement responded to a trespassing report.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 14000 block of Lime Kiln Road after a local real estate agent reported two people on a property that was in escrow, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email.

The caller was able to provide a license plate for a vehicle that was on the property, and a check of the DMV system showed that the vehicle was stolen from the Placer County area during a carjacking, Trygg said.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies found two men inside the residence who refused “multiple verbal commands” to exit, Trygg said.

One of the men, identified as Kenneth Richard Griffin, 31, continued to ignore verbal commands and would not comply with deputies. A stun gun was ultimately deployed, Trygg said.

Griffin, of Grass Valley, was booked into the Nevada County Jail for two outstanding warrants as well as a fresh charge of second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance (suspected methamphetamine), and resisting arrest. He remained held Friday on a $60,000 bond, jail records state.

A Placer County deputy responded to the scene to investigate the stolen vehicle and ended up arresting another man on site.

Jeffrey Lee Michael Costa, 35, of Citrus Heights, had stolen a victim’s vehicle by force in Meadow Vista on Monday, said Placer County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

Costa was booked into the Placer County Jail on a charge of carjacking and his bond was set at $245,000, jail records state.

The California Highway Patrol also responded and assisted, Trygg said.

