Transient arrested in Grass Valley police vandalism case

A Nevada City man who told The Union earlier this year he was homeless was arrested Friday night in connection with the vandalism of the Grass Valley Police Department two days earlier.

Adam Michael Cockrell, 35, was booked into county jail on a felony vandalism charge and remain sin custody on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

On Wednesday night, a man threw a rock at the police department lobby door, shattering the glass door, a press release stated. He also caused damage to interior equipment and broke a second large window, the release stated.

Department video cameras captured the suspect in the act of throwing the rock, the release stated. Officers and detectives worked to identify and locate the suspect, and were able to find video from a retail establishment in Grass Valley showing the suspect make a purchase a short time before the vandalism occurred.

The suspect was identified as Cockrell and he was located and arrested Friday in the 600 block of Sutton Way, the release stated.

In early April, Cockrell was interviewed by The Union and described himself as a homeless person unable to find shelter during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re leaving people out in the cold,” Cockrell said at the time, adding that many had not been able to get into shelters for lack of space.

Cockrell has two misdemeanor trespassing cases dating from 2019, court records state. In both instances, he represented himself. One case was subsequently dismissed and he pleaded in another, records state.

As of Sunday, the lobby of the Grass Valley police department remained closed for repairs. Until then, residents are advised to call 911 for emergencies. To report a crime or speak to an officer, call dispatch at 530-265-7880 and for all other police-related services, call 530-477-4600.

