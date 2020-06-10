Three arrested on drug charges in Grass Valley after warrant search

Grass Valley detectives responding to a report of a drug-endangered child found the 3 year old sitting on a couch next to a suspected meth pipe, Lt, Joe Matteoni said.

Officers served a search warrant Tuesday morning on the mother’s apartment in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive. When they entered, they found the child next to a meth pipe and with a hypodermic needle within arm’s reach, he said.

A search of the apartment netted a total of about 1.75 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 12 meth pipes, drug scales and numerous syringes, Matteoni said.

The meth was so easily accessible that the child, who was taken into custody by Child Protective Services, will be tested for narcotics, he added.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Other factors were noted that made the environment not suitable for a child, including a lack of bedding and soiled bedding. And, said Matteoni, “There was a 2-foot-long sword on the couch, with a sharp blade and point, where the child was playing.”

Briana Marie Underwood, 27, was arrested on suspicion of keeping a place for the sale or use of controlled substances, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remained held Wednesday on a $35,000 bond, reports state.

Chance Elliott Johnson, 28, was booked on charges of keeping a place for the sale or use of controlled substances, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as violating probation. He remained in custody Wednesday on a $35,000 bond, reports state.

Connor Arlo Giffin, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, as well as three outstanding warrants. His bond was set at $50,000. He remained jailed Wednesday, reports state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 by email at lizk@theunion.com.