Teen suspect arrested after motorcycle chase through Grass Valley and Nevada City

A 16-year-old boy was in custody Wednesday in the Carl F. Bryan II Juvenile Hall after being identified as the suspect in a weekend motorcycle chase, authorities said.

The rider of a Honda “enduro” motorcycle led Grass Valley police officers on a 10-minute pursuit before he lost them on a walking trail off Gracie Road, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

The suspect was first seen driving recklessly on Brunswick Road about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, and refused to comply with an attempted traffic stop. A five- to six-mile pursuit by two Grass Valley patrol vehicles ensued, with the motorcyclist driving at speeds between 25 and 50 mph, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic and popping wheelies through intersections and between cars, Bates said.

At one point during the chase, it appeared as through the suspect used his phone to take a photograph of the officers who were chasing him, he said.

During the subsequent investigation, Grass Valley police officers received information on a possible suspect, a 16-year-old boy, who lives in the lower Banner area, Bates said.

The juvenile was found Tuesday at a residence off Wolf Road and was arrested, Bates said. Search warrants were served at the residence on Wolf Road and the juvenile’s residence, and the motorcycle, riding equipment and clothing associated with the chase were recovered.

The juvenile has been charged with felony evasion, Bates said.

