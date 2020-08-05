Teen dies in apparent accidental shooting in Auburn

Auburn police say they’re investigating the apparent accidental fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy.

Malik Hughes, 23, faces a charge of criminal storage of a firearm in connection with the death. He remained jailed Wednesday under $50,000 in bond, a news release states.

Officers arrested Hughes after responding around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Redhawk Lane, reports state.

According to the release, the 13 year old was handling the firearm with a younger brother and friend. At some point the gun discharged, striking the 13 year old.

“The officers and medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but the boy died from his injury,” reports state.

The investigation revealed that Hughes, who had stayed periodically at the home, failed to properly secure the weapon, the release states.

“The men and women of the Auburn Police Department extend their deepest condolences to the family as we know, as mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters, that losing a family member is heartbreaking beyond words,” reports state.