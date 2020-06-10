Suspicious vehicle call ends in arrest of Grass Valley man on stolen property charges

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle ended up arresting the driver after finding a large amount of stolen property in the car, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

David Adam Daly, 40, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday on charges of possessing stolen property, possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, possessing another’s credit card, possession of tear gas, and having a false compartment to conceal controlled substances, reports state.

A bail enhancement was approved by the court and Daly remained held Wednesday on $100,000 in bail, spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email.

Daly’s arrest came after a resident on Old Pond Lane, near Lime Kiln Road, called 911 just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to report a man inside a car that had been parked outside for hours, dispatch reports state.

As deputies arrived on scene, one of them recognized the license plate as a suspected vehicle in a recent mail theft case, Trygg said.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies immediately noticed various pieces of mail that were addressed to different addresses and individuals,” Trygg wrote. “Through computer research, a deputy was able to locate a phone number for one of the names on the mail and made contact with the subject, who confirmed he was a recent victim of mail theft.”

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, deputies found a “large amount” of suspected stolen property, including mailbox keys, prescription medication, a metal grinder, a high school class ring, checks, and credit cards. Deputies also located items consistent with heroin and methamphetamine, including syringes and pipes, and a can of pepper spray, Trygg said.

“All items were booked into our property unit and we are working to contact owners and return everything,” he wrote.

Daly was arrested at the scene, reports state.

