Suspicious package leads Nevada County authorities to find peyote, psilocybin mushrooms

It started with a suspicious package from Nigeria, Nevada County authorities said.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers intercepted a package intended for Levi James Wilcock, 23, of Grass Valley. Officers examined it, determining it had almost 2½ pounds, about 3,600 large doses, of suspected ketamine — an anesthetic, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a release.

Authorities contacted the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, which then prepared a controlled delivery operation to Wilcock’s home. The box was delivered Wednesday to the home in the 10000 block of Footwall Drive. Deputies then served a search warrant on the house, Bringolf said.

“During the execution of the warrant, detectives located 10 peyote plants under cultivation, six flats of mason jars and growing medium and spores being used for the cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected (Ecstasy), Kratom powder, several other unidentified powdered substances, several scales, equipment that appeared to be used for printing labels, and credit card readers,” the lieutenant said.

Kratom is an herbal extract that’s marketed as an energy booster and pain reliever.

Authorities had no estimate for the cash value of the suspected drugs.

Officers arrested Wilcock on charges of cultivating peyote, cultivating psilocybin mushrooms and transportation of a controlled substance, Bringolf said. Wilcock remained jailed Thursday under $37,000 in bond, reports state.

