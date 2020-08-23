‘Suspicious’ man arrested on heroin sale charges in Grass Valley

A passerby called to report a suspicious man possibly using narcotics in a parked vehicle, leading to the arrest of a Penn Valley man on heroin sale charges, authorities said.

Derek Paul Romero, 28, was booked on the new charges as well as several outstanding warrants and was out of custody on a $68,000 bond, jail records state.

Grass Valley police officers responded to the parking lot in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person smoking a pipe in a car with blacked-out windows, dispatch logs state.

Officers located the car and arrested Romero for several outstanding arrest warrants, including one for a previous drug sales arrest, according to a Facebook post by the police department. A search of Romero’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of a large amount of suspected heroin, the post stated.

Romero was booked into county jail on charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, and possessing drug paraphernalia. He also was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant, jail records state.

“These drugs would still be on our streets if a head-up citizen hadn’t called,” the post stated. “If you see something suspicious or concerning, your call to the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center might just make Nevada County a safer place for all. Call 530-265-7880 or 911 in the event of an emergency.”

