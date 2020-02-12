Suspects sought in Camptonville shooting

Yuba County sheriff’s deputies are looking for three men suspected in the shooting of another man near Camptonville Tuesday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call for help at 10:12 p.m. from a man who said his brother had been shot, according to dispatch reports.

The man drove his brother to the North San Juan Fire station on Tyler Foote Crossing Road, where the victim received emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a Yuba County press release states.

The victim, a 36-year-old transient, said he had been shot about one hour earlier outside a home in the 15000 block of Alleghany Road in Camptonville, following a verbal dispute involving three unidentified men, the release states.

The victim was transported by air to a Sacramento area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He’s since been treated and released.

Yuba County detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.