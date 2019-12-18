Suspects sought after drug lab discovered in Cypress Hill neighborhood

Firefighters responding to an audible alarm in a quiet Grass Valley neighborhood forced entry into a vacant residence Friday night.

What they found inside prompted a call for police assistance and, eventually, a multi-agency narcotics investigation.

Fire personnel responded to the alarm call in the 100 block of Celesta Drive around 7 p.m. Friday. After receiving no answer at the door of the residence, they made entry and made a protective sweep, Grass Valley Police Officer Evan Butler said.

Firefighters saw signs of a possibly active drug lab and called police to assist in inspecting the residence. Police obtained a search warrant and executed it Saturday morning with the assistance of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit. They found evidence of multiple types of “honey oil” labs inside the residence, using chemical extraction methods to produce concentrated cannabis, Butler said.

Those types of labs can be a very high fire danger. Butler said, adding, “They’re a hazard to the occupants of the residence and the neighbors as well.”

The residence has been vacant for several months, neighbors said.

Butler confirmed the labs appeared to be dormant. No one has been arrested in connection with the illegal manufacturing and there is a continuing investigation to determine who is responsible, he said.

