Suspected speeder arrested in Nevada City with hallucinogenic mushrooms
A San Francisco man arrested on accusations of DUI and possessing hallucinogenic mushrooms after being pulled over for speeding was free on bond Thursday, authorities said.
Brandon Paul Weiner, 33, was stopped just before midnight Monday by a Nevada City police officer in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue after being observed driving at high speed, said Lt. Paul Rohde.
Weiner was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was detained, Rohde said.
During an inventory search of Weiner’s vehicle, officers located four bags of suspected psilocybin mushrooms totaling nearly 700 grams, or a little more than a pound and a half, Rohde said. Hallucinogenic mushrooms usually sell for between $20-$40 an eighth (single dose), or $200-$300 an ounce, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Dzioba.
Weiner was booked into the Nevada County Jail on felony counts of possessing and transporting controlled substances for sale, as well as misdemeanor DUI, jail records state. He was released from custody on a $40,000 bond.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
