Suspected drug dealer back in Nevada County jail on child endangerment charges

A Grass Valley man who drew the ire of local law enforcement and created a social media fire storm this summer is back in custody in Nevada County jail.

Jeremy Sulley had been arrested on June 12 after Grass Valley Police officers reportedly found him slumped over behind the wheel of a running vehicle. He’d been unconscious for about two hours, police said.

An officer saw a bong and suspected heroin in Sulley’s lap, and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .22-caliber handgun, an illegal butterfly knife, over an ounce of suspected heroin, about 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a pouch filled with unidentified pills and about $1,000 in cash, reports stated.

Sulley, 29, was initially held on $250,000 in bail. But on June 15, Sulley appeared in Nevada County Superior Court before Judge Candace Heidelberger, who released him on his own recognizance — meaning he had to pay no bail.

The decision sparked a Facebook rebuke by the Grass Valley Police Department that drew over 1,000 Facebook comments in about 24 hours.

“The guy didn’t have a super extensive record, which is one consideration a judge can use when denying or granting (a release on someone’s own recognizance),” Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh noted at the time. “It was our position that bail should have been set.”

New arrest, new charges

After his June arrest, Sulley tried to get into drug court, Walsh said.

“We were opposed,” he said. “We didn’t think he was sincere. We thought he was just trying to manipulate the system.”

Nevada County Probation officers received information that Sulley was faking the results of his drug tests earlier this month, Walsh said.

Officers conducted a home check on Nov. 15 and reportedly found Sulley and Dannielle Norton, 30, in possession of controlled substances. Norton and Sulley were arrested on child endangerment charges because there were young children in the residence with access to drugs, Walsh said.

“There were drugs lying around,” he said. “Drugs were found stuffed in a bassinet where a child was sleeping.”

Sulley was booked into jail on misdemeanor charges, then released the next day on $3,500 bond, jail records state.

“When the District Attorney’s Office received the report for filing and saw that Sulley was out of custody, we filed an arrest warrant based on (a) felony charge,” Walsh said.

Sulley was re-arrested on Nov. 21, jail records state.

“Judge Heidelberger did remand him on $100,000 bail,” Walsh said.

Sulley faces charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, transportation for sale and possession of a billy club-type weapon in the June case, and is set to appear in court Dec. 5. He also will appear that day on the charges from his new case — felony child abuse and misdemeanor counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Norton, meanwhile, was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as violating probation. She remains in custody without bail.

