Suspected arrested in Auburn library stabbings

A 33-year-old man accused in the stabbing of three people at the Auburn library remained jailed Wednesday without bond, authorities said.

Opada Joseph Opada faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, Placer County Jail records state.

Police say Opada was inside the Nevada Street Placer County Library around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when he injured three people with a knife. The suspect then left on foot.

The police department posted surveillance video of the suspect, then found him at 10:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Carolyn Street in Auburn. Booked early Wednesday in the Placer County jail, Opada is ineligible for bail, reports state.

No further information was available as to the alleged attack or a motive.

