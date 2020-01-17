Suspect who killed Nevada County man in pot deal pleads guilty

A Chicago man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in the shooting of a North San Juan man during a drug deal gone wrong, authorities said.

Joseph P. McKenna was sentenced to 25 years to life in a Missouri court for the June 4, 2018, shooting of 34-year-old Tyler Joseph Worthington, a release from the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office states.

McKenna was facing the death penalty, court records state.

Second-degree murder is a class A felony under Missouri law with a range of punishment between 10 and 30 years or life in prison, the release states. Missouri law requires McKenna to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

A second defendant, Tyler Kroll, also has been charged with murder.

Worthington’s body was located in a rural wooded area in Miller County on June 11, 2018, according to court records. It was determined he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head and dragged into the woods.

Worthington owned and maintained a large marijuana grow near North San Juan and was producing “marijuana oil.” He was extracting honey oil and shipping it to McKenna, who then would load it into cartridges for vape pens, court records state. On June 2, 2018, Worthington flew to Chicago to meet with McKenna and Kroll, and then drove with them to Missouri to complete a drug transaction. According to a probable cause statement, McKenna told an associate he planned to kill Worthington because the victim was trying to collect money from him.

