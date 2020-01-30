Suspect takes plea in Nevada County Superior Court after arrest on burglary, drug charges

One of two co-defendants in a burglary and drug sale case took a plea in court Thursday in return for 90 days in jail.

Holly Christine Galloway, 24, was set for a hearing in Nevada County Superior Court into the evidence against her on charges of second-degree burglary, possessing a controlled substance, marijuana for sale, possessing drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

But instead, she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. Prosecutors dismissed the other charges against her.

Galloway’s plea agreement calls for 90 days in custody and three years’ probation, which includes search and seizure terms.

Galloway was arrested along with Jason Scott Ortiz, 46, on Nov. 18 after a passerby reportedly caught a man and a woman breaking into a parked truck at the Highway 20 overpass at South Ponderosa Way.

Ortiz and Galloway reportedly tried to flee the scene, then led Nevada County sheriff’s deputies on a low-speed chase because Ortiz could not get out of first gear, authorities said.

Galloway and Ortiz drove to Condon Park, jumped out and tried to flee on foot but were detained, a sheriff’s spokesman said,

A search reportedly uncovered several small bags of suspected marijuana, a number of “eight balls” of heroin, approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine in packages of various sizes, and a drug scale.

Ortiz, meanwhile, has been charged with second-degree burglary, reckless evasion of a peace officer, resisting arrest, possessing controlled substances, marijuana for sale, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a vehicle with altered numbers, and false registration. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 20.

