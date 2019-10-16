Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in Auburn

Auburn Police officers continued to search Wednesday evening for the suspect in an early morning fatal hit-and-run.

Around 1:40 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue in downtown Auburn for an assault with a deadly weapon case involving a vehicle, Lt. Michael Garlock said in a press release.

The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect drove the vehicle with the intent to hit two individuals, Garlock said. One of the victims suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The second victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries, which have been deemed non-life threatening.

As the suspect was fleeing the scene, a third person was struck, Garlock said. The third victim suffered serious injuries and later died at the hospital. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Adam Cline at 530-823-4234.