Suspect pleads no contest to assault in Nevada City parking lot fight

A 31-year-old man is set to be sentenced next week after pleading no contest to assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, after a parking lot fight last year.

Casey Price McComb, of Grass Valley, reportedly was trying to park in an alley between Broad and Commercial streets on Sept. 6, 2019, and began “aggressively” honking at pedestrians in the way, Nevada City Police Sgt. Paul Rohde said at the time of his arrest.

McComb was confronted by the victim, the two men exchanged words and a physical altercation ensued, Rohde said. The victim was knocked unconscious and taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and then to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, reportedly with a head injury.

McComb pleaded no contest to the charge and admitted a prior strike, in return for a four-year prison sentence and three years parole, court records stated. He is set for sentencing Feb. 6 and remains in custody on $65,000 bond.

