Suspect on enduro bike evades authorities after 10-minute chase through Grass Valley

A motorcyclist led Grass Valley police officers on a wheelie-popping chase through the Glenwood Basin and into Nevada City before losing them on a popular walking trail Sunday afternoon.

Officers around 4:45 p.m. first observed the rider of a Honda “enduro,” or off-road racing, motorcycle driving recklessly on Brunswick Road near Sutton Way, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

“He was causing a danger to the public,” Bates said, adding the motorcyclist refused to comply with an attempted traffic stop.

A five- to six-mile pursuit by two Grass Valley patrol vehicles ensued over the next 10 minutes, Bates said.

While the motorcyclist was driving at speeds between 25 and 50 mph, he was cutting across multiple lanes of traffic and popping wheelies through intersections and between cars, Bates said.

A third Grass Valley unit — along with officers from the Nevada City Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol — helped parallel and get in front of the chase at various intersections to warn other drivers. As the motorcyclist headed onto Banner Mountain, the pursuit backed off and the suspect was able to escape by turning onto a walking trail off Gracie Road, Bates said.

The investigation is continuing, though no arrest had been made as on Monday afternoon.

