Suspect in Yuba River trailhead burglaries sentenced

A woman arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins at the South Yuba River last spring has taken a plea agreement and was sentenced to 262 days in county jail with credit for time served.

Arraya Elizabeth Figueroa, 31, of North San Juan, pleaded no contest to four counts of second-degree burglary and will be on formal probation for three years with search and seizure terms that include possession of drugs.

Figueroa and Christian Aaron Davis, 28, of Auburn, were arrested March 17, 2019, after a California Highway Patrol officer pulled them over on Highway 49 at the Independence Trail. Reports stated their vehicle had expired license tags, and a search uncovered stolen items, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm, and an official law enforcement uniform.

The couple and the vehicle matched the description of suspects on a number of break-ins at the Independence Trail trailhead parking area, the Hoyt Crossing trail head parking area and other locations within the South Yuba River State Park. Davis gave a false identity to officers and had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, according to reports.

Davis subsequently pleaded no contest in May 2019 to all four charges and was sentenced to one year in the Nevada County Jail, followed by four years’ mandatory supervision. He must stay away from Bridgeport, Purdon and Edwards crossing, Independence Trail and the South Yuba River at Highway 49. According to court records, those terms can be removed after he successfully serves one year of mandatory supervision.

