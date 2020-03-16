Suspect in Penn Valley incident arrested after chase, refusing to surrender for an hour

A Grass Valley man remained in custody Monday without bail after he fled from deputies following a domestic violence incident, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to the possible incident in the 10000 block of Horton Street in Penn Valley, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg in an email.

When the first deputy arrived, he quickly spotted the reported suspect, 40-year-old Leonard Guadelupe Sanchez, driving away from the residence. The deputy turned around and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate speed and failed to stop, Trygg said.

“We continued to follow the vehicle for several miles until Sanchez finally stopped at a locked gate on Kozy Nest Lane,” Trygg said. “Sanchez initially refused to follow commands from our deputies and would not immediately exit the vehicle. For the next hour, deputies continued to ask Sanchez to exit the vehicle and surrender, however he still refused. Deputies eventually moved in and were able to successfully take Sanchez into custody.”

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Trygg said.

Sanchez was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, recklessly evading peace officers, resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation, reports state.

