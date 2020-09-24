Suspect in Nevada County exposure case arrested on outstanding warrant

A Foresthill man is back in custody after failing to appear in court on felony charges of indecent exposure.

Robert Clinton Wagoner, 62, was arrested Thursday in Rocklin on his outstanding warrants, and was being held that day in the Nevada County Jail on a $45,000 bond, jail records state.

Wagoner was arrested by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies in December 2017, court records state. According to Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, Wagoner was seen touching himself outside Bitney Prep High School.

“A 15-year-old girl was walking by and saw this happening,” Walsh stated.

Wagoner has a prior conviction on the same charge that makes him a sex offender registrant, Walsh said, adding the prior offense is the reason for charging the new case as a felony.

Wagoner pleaded not guilty and had been held to answer on the felony charge after a preliminary hearing into the evidence, court records state.

“This case was set for trial at one point, but then the defendant failed to appear,” Walsh said.

Wagoner missed court in October 2018 and was arrested on a warrant in December of that year. He failed to appear a second time in June 2019, and a third time in June of this year, court records state. He was set for arraignment Thursday.

