Suspect in Nevada City shoplifting takes plea agreement

A Grass Valley man who made local headlines in 2016 for racking up multiple charges of burglary, vehicle theft, transporting marijuana, possessing stolen property and weapons pleaded no contest last week to a new charge of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Joshua David Packard, 38, accepted a plea agreement that netted him 60 days for the misdemeanor, the maximum possible, and 135 days for violating parole, Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Packard was arrested Feb. 5 after he pocketed several rings in a thrift store in Nevada City, an incident that was caught on surveillance video, Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde said at the time. A woman who was with Packard also was charged with shoplifting, but her case was dismissed prior to arraignment.

Packard was arrested on felony charges of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, as well as violation of parole. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor because the value of the stolen rings was estimated at $250, Walsh said. A theft case can only be charged as a felony if the value of the stolen items is more than $950, Walsh said.

History

Packard was arrested in February 2015 after he reportedly stole a vehicle and items including an air rifle and assorted gemstones.

In March 2015, he was charged with burglary and the theft of two cars. Packard then faced four pending misdemeanor cases from August and September 2015, for prowling, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and nunchakus.

That November, he was arrested twice, after being found with weapons and a stolen truck and then for a pair of burglaries at the North Star Mine property. In January 2016, he was arrested after being found with stolen mail and items from earlier burglaries.

Packard was sentenced in 2016 to seven years and four months in prison, with three years parole, after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree residential burglary, two counts of vehicle theft and one count of second-degree commercial burglary. The plea agreement included two new strike-prior convictions.

“I’m never going to commit another crime in my life,” Packard told Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger at his 2016 sentencing, leading then-Deputy District Attorney Jim Phillips to say he hoped Packard was being sincere.

Packard was facing more than 20 years if convicted on all his charges, Phillips noted at the time.

