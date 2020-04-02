Suspect in muffler shop robbery arrested in Grass Valley

Joseph Allen Winkler



A Rough and Ready man was arrested Wednesday after he stole from a muffler shop and assaulted the owner, authorities said.

Joseph Allen Winkler, 52, is charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. He remained jailed Thursday on $100,000 in bond, reports state.

At just before 3 p.m. Wednesday dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had burglarized a business in the 11000 block of La Barr Meadows Road, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the business owner reported a man known as “Joseph” was at the business loading vehicle mufflers that were owned by the business into his pickup truck. The victim confronted the suspect, who hit him several times while making death threats. The victim said that the suspect eventually got back into his truck and sped out of the driveway, narrowly missing him, and left toward town, Trygg said.

The victim’s injuries did not require medical treatment, he added.

Deputies at the scene put out a radio alert, and a Grass Valley Police Department unit ended up finding Winkler in downtown Grass Valley, Trygg said. They then arrested him.

Winkler was arraigned Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court on a robbery charge and chose to represent himself, court records state. He pleaded not guilty, and a preliminary hearing into the evidence was scheduled for April 21.

