Suspect in identity theft case takes plea in Nevada County Superior Court

A man once linked by authorities to a stolen credit card has pleaded no contest to a different charge in Nevada County Superior Court and now faces sentencing next month.

Joshua Troy Hudson, 28, pleaded last week to fraudulent possession of another person’s personal identifying information. His plea agreement calls for 180 days in jail and three years’ probation, court records state. He is set for a Jan. 6 sentencing.

Hudson was pulled over Oct. 5 by Grass Valley police because he was known to be on probation and his vehicle registration was expired. Officers then discovered he had an expired license and the vehicle’s registration tags were fraudulent, a spokesman said at the time of his arrest. A subsequent search of his vehicle and motel room uncovered controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, a shaved vehicle key and a stolen credit card, reports stated.

Hudson was initially charged with identity theft, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. But after a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him on Nov. 14, a judge found only enough evidence to hold him on the identity theft charge.

Hudson’s passenger that day, Jennifer Anne Blanchard, 31, was charged with identity theft and possessing a controlled substance. She has pleaded not guilty and is set to return to court on Jan. 16. She has been released on her own recognizance.

