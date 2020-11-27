Suspect in Grass Valley truck theft arrested in Auburn

A man suspected of stealing a truck in Grass Valley remained in custody Friday after being reported last week as a drunk driver in Auburn, authorities said.

Enoch Marsh, 44, of Nevada City, faces charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property, records state.

Authorities arrested Marsh after a Maltman Drive business owner called 911 just before 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to report the theft of a 1989 Ford F-250, according to dispatch reports.

At 5 p.m. the same day, a Placer County sheriff’s deputy responded to a reported drunk driver at the Home Depot in Auburn, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies arrived at the Home Depot, they located the truck, which was unoccupied. Several minutes later, deputies saw a man matching the description of the suspected truck thief walk out of Home Depot and get into the truck, according to the post.

The driver, identified as Marsh, was immediately stopped by deputies and arrested without incident. During the investigation, deputies learned Marsh had stolen numerous items valued at more than $3,400 from Home Depot earlier in the day, the post stated.

Marsh was released from the Placer County Jail on Nov. 20 with a promise to appear in court due to COVID-19 protocols, a jail staff member said.

However, he was arrested again on Thanksgiving Day on a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury and remained jailed Friday in Placer County on a $85,000 bond, records state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.