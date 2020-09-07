Suspect in Grass Valley robbery of 12-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old angry over the alleged theft of some headphones has been charged with robbery after he lured his 12-year-old victim into a Grass Valley apartment, authorities said.

Joseph Richard Pasadava, listed as a transient, also is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and remains in custody on $102,500 bond, jail records state.

Grass Valley police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ophir Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Clint Bates. They contacted the victim, a boy who had fled an apartment in the building after he was robbed at gunpoint, he said.

Pasadava thought the boy had stolen some headphones from him, the victim said.

“He laid in wait for him,” Bates said, adding he was lured into the apartment by two 11-year-old boys.

“He was confronted with what he believed to be a handgun,” he said.

According to Bates, when the weapon was recovered, it proved to be a pellet gun that resembled a Glock.

Officer surrounded the building and called to the suspects to exit the apartment, Bates said. All three eventually complied after parents were located, he said.

A small amount of property had been taken from the victim, including a small amount of marijuana, Bates said. All the stolen items were recovered and the incident is still being investigated.

