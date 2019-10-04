Suspect in Grass Valley necklace theft takes plea agreement

A Grass Valley man accused of yanking a necklace from his victim’s neck has pleaded no contest to grand theft from another person.

Demareay Wright, 19, could have faced a maximum sentence of three years, court records state.

Wright was arrested in May after an incident in which he walked up to a man waiting in his vehicle for a movie to start and initially asked him if he had any marijuana.

Wright then commented on the victim’s necklace — a gold crucifix on a chain — before reaching into his vehicle, grabbing him by the collar and ripping the chain from his neck, the man told Grass Valley Police officers.

Wright fled and the victim jumped out of his truck and chased him into a nearby apartment complex. Officers began a door to door canvas and eventually located Wright hiding inside an apartment bathroom, in the shower. Officers said he was wearing the necklace, valued at approximately $500, and admitted taking it.

Wright took a plea agreement in Nevada County Superior Court on Sept. 26 in return for a sentence of 60 days in jail and three years probation.

Plea taken in street sweeper theft case

A Grass Valley man arrested in April after an altercation that ended with another defendant stealing a street sweeper took a plea agreement in court last week.

Jerry Delgado, 30, was arrested along with Todd Aaron Mason, 56, and John David Peterson, 39, on April 27, after the three men allegedly attacked a man running a street sweeper in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway.

The victim had detained Delgado, while Peterson took off in the machine. Mason was found running behind a business a block away. Peterson then was spotted in a fenced-off area in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road and detained.

Peterson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicle theft and has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation. No charges were filed against Mason.

Delgado pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges of vandalism and possessing an ingestion device were dismissed. Delgado also took a plea in an case from March, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and vandalism. He was sentenced to 480 days in jail with credit for 364 days; after serving all but 60 days he will be allowed to be released to an inpatient program, with the balance suspended with successful completion of the program. He also will be placed on three years probation.

