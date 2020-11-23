Suspect in Grass Valley drive-by shooting arrested on illegal gun charges

A Grass Valley man arrested, booked and released Friday after a reported drive-by shooting didn’t stay out of custody for long, reports show.

Nathan Leland Voelz. 40, was rearrested later that day on charges of possessing an assault weapon and possessing a short-barreled shotgun. He remained in custody Monday on a $500,000 bond, jail records state.

The string of incidents that landed Voelz in jail the first time around began Thursday night when Grass Valley police officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of Broadview Avenue. The victim told officers Voelz had punctured three tires on her vehicle before leaving, authorities have said.

At 2:42 a.m. Friday, officers responded again to the address after multiple 911 calls about several gunshots. The victim told police that Voelz’s vehicle had been seen in the area, and that multiple shots had been fired at the residence from the vehicle. The shots hit a boat in the driveway and a detached shed, reports state.

Voelz was later located at his residence on Connie Drive and arrested on charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse, and being involved in a drive-by shooting. He was booked and released from custody on a $50,000 bond, according to Nevada County Jail records.

Later Friday, Grass Valley police investigators served a search warrant at Voelz’s residence for the firearm involved in shooting, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

They located a number of firearms, some of which were illegal, Bates said.

