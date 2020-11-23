Suspect in Grass Valley drive-by shooting arrested on illegal gun charges
A Grass Valley man arrested, booked and released Friday after a reported drive-by shooting didn’t stay out of custody for long, reports show.
Nathan Leland Voelz. 40, was rearrested later that day on charges of possessing an assault weapon and possessing a short-barreled shotgun. He remained in custody Monday on a $500,000 bond, jail records state.
The string of incidents that landed Voelz in jail the first time around began Thursday night when Grass Valley police officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of Broadview Avenue. The victim told officers Voelz had punctured three tires on her vehicle before leaving, authorities have said.
At 2:42 a.m. Friday, officers responded again to the address after multiple 911 calls about several gunshots. The victim told police that Voelz’s vehicle had been seen in the area, and that multiple shots had been fired at the residence from the vehicle. The shots hit a boat in the driveway and a detached shed, reports state.
Voelz was later located at his residence on Connie Drive and arrested on charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse, and being involved in a drive-by shooting. He was booked and released from custody on a $50,000 bond, according to Nevada County Jail records.
Later Friday, Grass Valley police investigators served a search warrant at Voelz’s residence for the firearm involved in shooting, said Sgt. Clint Bates.
They located a number of firearms, some of which were illegal, Bates said.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User