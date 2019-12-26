Suspect in Grass Valley car chase pleads to vandalism charge

A Colfax man initially charged with felony vehicle theft, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving, has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism and will serve no additional time in jail, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Jacob Dylan Stankovic, 21, appeared Dec. 12 in Nevada County Superior Court and took a plea agreement in return for one day in jail, with credit for time served, and three years’ probation, court records state.

His defense attorney, Courtney Abril, declined to comment.

Stankovic was arrested in June after Grass Valley police officers responded to reports of two vehicles racing near Bennett and Depot streets.

At some point the victim’s window shattered after Stankovic threw something to break it. The vehicles stopped in the 11000 block of East Bennett Road after one hit a telephone pole. After the driver of one of the vehicles fled, Stankovic then got in that vehicle and began chasing him, refusing to let a 17-year-old passenger get out, reports stated.

