Suspect in fatal shooting near Camptoville ID’d

The man who authorities say shot three people Friday in a remote area of Sierra County, killing one of them, has been identified as John Thomas Conway, 40, of Oroville.

According to the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office had listed Conway on its “Most Wanted” list in August 2019 for a felony warrant charging him with vandalism, battery, and two counts of making terrorist threats.

Conway is alleged to have shot two other people before killing a Danville physician, 45-year-old Ari Gershman, as he was off-roading in a new four-wheel drive Jeep with his son Jack on Friday.

According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries. They later found Gershman deceased and spent the next day searching for his son, who had fled into the woods, the release stated.

The missing boy was found Saturday and Conway was later spotted driving at high speed in an off-road vehicle. The suspect tried to run over several officers and then fled south toward Downieville. A third officer tried to block Conway, leading to a collision, and he was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting and deployment of a K-9, the release stated. After receiving medical treatment at the scene, he was transported to the hospital.

The Sierra County District Attorney anticipates announcing charges soon, according to the release.