Suspect in DUI, hospital assault defers entry of plea in Nevada County court

A Penn Valley man facing charges in two separate cases, including one in which he allegedly threatened and attacked hospital staff, postponed entering a plea in Nevada County Superior Court Friday.

Bo Andrew Perkins, 21, was arrested Dec. 4 after Grass Valley Police officers responded to reports of an impaired driver near Taylorville Road and Freeman Lane.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description parked by a Dumpster and performed a field sobriety test on both men inside, detaining them when they failed.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found almost six pounds of suspected marijuana, prescription drugs, powdered pills, drug paraphernalia and packaging material.

Perkins was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for a medical clearance and allegedly became combative, threatening officers and threatening and attempting to assault medical staff. He challenged people to fight, and tried to kick and bite nurses, officers said.

Perkins has been charged with resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under the influence of a drug, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him and was set for arraignment Friday.

Perkins also is facing charges of vandalism, and assault and battery, on connection with an August 2018 arrest, and waived the preliminary hearing in that case as well. He is set to return to court July 12 to enter a plea.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.