Suspect in double homicide arraigned in Nevada County Superior Court

Two counts of murder, as well as a special circumstance of multiple murder, were filed Tuesday against Dennis Lee Wallace in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Wallace, 60, was in Nevada County Superior Court Tuesday for arraignment on the charges, which would mean imprisonment in state prison for life without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty.

Wallace appeared in court by video and was appointed a public defender. He will return June 11 to enter a plea. Judge Scott Thomsen said he would not grant bail, given the nature of the case.

Robert and Patricia Breedlove were found dead in their Greenhorn Road residence May 27 after Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call just before 11 p.m. The caller, who did not identify himself, told the dispatcher he needed the police to respond and hung up the phone. Deputies responded and were met outside the residence by Wallace, who was sitting on the deck and appeared to be agitated. Once Wallace was detained, a search of the residence was conducted and deputies located Patricia Breedlove, 80, and Robert Breedlove, 87, dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.