Suspect in Condon Park sex sting takes plea

A man who prosecutors say showed up for a meeting with a 15-year-old girl with raspberry-flavored vodka, condoms, a Dr Pepper and a blanket has pleaded no contest to contacting a minor with the intent to have sex.

Samuel Pritchard, 26, had arranged to meet the “girl” at Condon Park on July 2, but was instead arrested by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, who had set up an online sting operation. A detective had created a fictional Facebook profile of a 15 year old, court records state.

Pritchard appeared Friday in Nevada County Superior Court and pleaded no contest to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months. He also will have to register as a sex offender. Additionally, Pritchard faces a maximum of three years on post-release community supervision.

Deputy Public Defender Thomas Angell, who represents Pritchard, declined to comment.

A second count — arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes — was dismissed.

“I do not believe the evidence was likely to lead to a conviction on that charge,” Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said in an email.

Pritchard remained out of custody Tuesday on $15,000 bond. He is set for sentencing on Feb. 28.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.