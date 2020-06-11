Suspect in Condon Park sex sting sentenced

A man who prosecutors said showed up for a meeting with a 15-year-old girl with raspberry-flavored vodka, condoms, a Dr Pepper and a blanket was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail.

Samuel Aaron Pritchard, 27, had pleaded no contest to contacting a minor with the intent to have sex. A second count — arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes — was dismissed.

Pritchard had arranged to meet the “girl” at Condon Park on July 2, 2019, but was instead arrested by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, who had set up an online sting operation. A detective had created a fictional Facebook profile of a 15 year old, court records state.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger and Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill followed the Probation Department’s recommendation of six months in jail, followed by three years’ formal supervised probation. Pritchard is also required to register as a sex offender, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.