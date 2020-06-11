Suspect in Condon Park sex sting sentenced
A man who prosecutors said showed up for a meeting with a 15-year-old girl with raspberry-flavored vodka, condoms, a Dr Pepper and a blanket was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail.
Samuel Aaron Pritchard, 27, had pleaded no contest to contacting a minor with the intent to have sex. A second count — arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes — was dismissed.
Pritchard had arranged to meet the “girl” at Condon Park on July 2, 2019, but was instead arrested by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, who had set up an online sting operation. A detective had created a fictional Facebook profile of a 15 year old, court records state.
Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger and Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill followed the Probation Department’s recommendation of six months in jail, followed by three years’ formal supervised probation. Pritchard is also required to register as a sex offender, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email.
Support Local Journalism
To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User