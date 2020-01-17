Suspect in attempted burglary arrested in Grass Valley

A 21-year-old man fled from police after breaking into the rental yard of a Grass Valley hardware store and trying to steal tools and other equipment, authorities said.

Justin Scott Day was taken into custody Friday morning after a short foot pursuit and booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and violating probation. He was being held without bail that afternoon, jail records show.

Grass Valley police officers responded just after 1 a.m. to an alarm call from Hills Flat Lumber, said Sgt. Jason Perry. According to the caller, an alarm video showed a man walking around the loading dock, inside a fenced-in area.

Officers responded and saw the suspect during an area check. Day ran, but was detained after a chase, Perry said.

According to Perry, during the investigation officers determined that Day gained entry into a secure fenced area used to store rental equipment.

“He broke in and stole numerous rental items including power tools, light equipment, gas cas and chains,” Perry said, adding that Day had “staged” the items on the edge of the property and intended to return for them.

