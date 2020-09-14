Suspect held on $375K bond in Alta Sierra rape case
An Alta Sierra man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the rape of an acquaintance and remained in custody Monday on a $375,000 bond, jail records state.
Ray Anthony Sears, 49, faces felony charges of kidnapping in order to commit rape and oral copulation of an unconscious victim, Nevada County Jail records state.
Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies received a report Sept. 8 of a sexual assault in South County, said Sgt. Shane Peltzer.
The victim, a female adult, reported having been intoxicated at the time of the rape by a man Peltzer described as an acquaintance. Prior to the assault, he reportedly carried the victim from one location to another, Peltzer said.
An investigation was opened and ultimately led to Saturday’s arrest of Ray Anthony Sears, 49, in the 11000 block of Alta Sierra Drive.
Sears was booked into Nevada County jail on felony charges of kidnap in order to commit rape and oral copulation of an unconscious victim, jail records state.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User