Suspect held on $375K bond in Alta Sierra rape case

An Alta Sierra man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the rape of an acquaintance and remained in custody Monday on a $375,000 bond, jail records state.

Ray Anthony Sears, 49, faces felony charges of kidnapping in order to commit rape and oral copulation of an unconscious victim, Nevada County Jail records state.

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies received a report Sept. 8 of a sexual assault in South County, said Sgt. Shane Peltzer.

The victim, a female adult, reported having been intoxicated at the time of the rape by a man Peltzer described as an acquaintance. Prior to the assault, he reportedly carried the victim from one location to another, Peltzer said.

An investigation was opened and ultimately led to Saturday’s arrest of Ray Anthony Sears, 49, in the 11000 block of Alta Sierra Drive.

Sears was booked into Nevada County jail on felony charges of kidnap in order to commit rape and oral copulation of an unconscious victim, jail records state.

