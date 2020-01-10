Suspect eludes Nevada County law enforcement after 6-hour pursuit

A man suspected of attempting to assault a Yuba County officer with his vehicle led Nevada County law enforcement on a six-hour pursuit Friday, authorities said.

The man was last seen on foot in the Tahoe National Forest, off Chalk Bluff Road, and the search was called off about 3:30 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall.

The pursuit began around 9 a.m. after a CHP officer spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe with expired registration tabs at Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road, Cornwall said.

The driver failed to yield on an attempted traffic stop and instead fled up Idaho Maryland Road, he added.

“A similar vehicle was suspected in an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer in Yuba County a week prior,” Cornwall said.

The Tahoe was pursued onto Banner Lava Cap Road, then down Red Dog Cross Road to Greenhorn Creek. The Tahoe ended up crossing the creek and heading up Chalk Bluff Road, where the pursuit was taken over by a CHP helicopter and a fixed-wing plane, Cornwall said.

The driver turned onto several smaller roads and was in and out of the vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing on foot into the forest.

“We know he was aware of the overhead pursuit because he made hand gestures and ‘dropped trou,’” Cornwall said.

Nevada and Placer county deputies and Grass Valley police officers also responded, including a K-9.

“It was a very good collaboration,” said Lt. George Steffenson.

The search was discontinued after losing the suspect’s tracks, Cornwall said.

“We do think we have an ID,” he said, adding that the suspect’s name will not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

