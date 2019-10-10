Suspect cited in wreck that sheared off power pole in Grass Valley

A driver who crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon turned himself in after leaving the scene, and was cited on charges of driving on a suspended license and making an unsafe turn, authorities said.

A caller reported the collision on Alta Street near Alta Vista Street around 1:20 p.m., and then said the driver had fled the scene on foot.

The bottom half of the utility pole was sheared from the ground, leaving the top portion of the pole suspended in air, held only by electrical and communication lines. Power in the region was disconnected and Alta Street was closed to through traffic to allow for PG&E crews to replace the utility pole.

The driver, identified as Sean Garvey, 39, called later that day, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele said.

Garvey had been driving at an unknown speed when he lost control on a slight curve, drifted off the road and hit the pole, he added.

