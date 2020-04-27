Suspect caught in act by off-duty Grass Valley police officer
A burglary suspect remained in jail Monday on a $200,000 bond after authorities say he picked the wrong vehicle.
An off-duty Grass Valley police officer walked outside his residence around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and caught the suspect, Jonathan Joseph Trihub, burglarizing his car, said Sgt. Clint Bates.
Trihub, 27, fled when confronted and was chased down by the officer, Bates said. He eventually complied with orders to stop and was detained at gunpoint.
“The officer saw (Trihub) make a furtive movement and he then squared off with the officer,” Bates said. “Since the officer was out of uniform, he drew his weapon for his own safety and ordered (Trihub) to the ground.”
Trihub was taken into custody without further incident and was found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun in his waistband. He also was found to be in possession of property stolen from the vehicle, Bates added.
Trihub was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public, records state.
