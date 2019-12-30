Suspect arrested in smash-and-grab robbery in downtown Grass Valley

The couple pulled up at a stop sign and watched as a man broke the front window of a downtown Grass Valley gift store, grabbed jewelry and walked away.

After calling 911 just after 10 a.m. Sunday, the husband and wife followed the suspect in their vehicle as he walked down Main Street and then broke into a run.

“They were close enough that the wife was able to describe him taking gold-colored bracelets,” said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

But the man, identified as 57-year-old Bradley Michael Sampsel, was quickly apprehended after he tried to cut through the front parking lot of the police department, Bates said.

“I came out and headed him off,” he said.

Sampsel tried to discard the stolen jewelry, hidden in his jacket, in the bushes, Bates said, estimating the total value of the items at around $100.

Sampsel was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, vandalism and possessing stolen property. He remained in custody Monday on $51,500 in bond, reports state.

