Suspect arrested in Nevada County assault and robbery

A Nevada County man remained in custody Wednesday on $102,000 in bond after assaulting an acquaintance and robbing him of $600, Nevada County authorities said.

Bill Harold Smith, 59, faces charges of robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, battery and criminal threats, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital after emergency room staff contacted them, according to dispatch reports. The victim, who was not being identified, reported the assault occurred around 7 p.m. and he had driven himself to the hospital.

The victim was visiting a friend on Carriage Lane. He was in his vehicle, talking to an acquaintance of the friend, when the suspect — identified as Smith — opened the passenger door and got in, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

Smith began punching the victim numerous times, and also cut him with a knife before stealing $600 in cash from him, Scales said.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted Smith at the Carriage Road residence and arrested him, jail reports state.

