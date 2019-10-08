Suspect arrested in Grass Valley hit-and-run DUI

A Grass Valley man remains in custody Tuesday after authorities say he crashed into another vehicle Monday night and then fled the scene.

Grass Valley Police officers responded to the scene of the collision on Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road a little after 9 p.m., said Lt. Joe Matteoni.

The victim told officers she saw the suspect’s vehicle approaching her with its high beams on, swerving into her lane. She tried to avoid the collision, but was unable to and the other vehicle struck her head-on, Matteoni said.

The woman, who was shaken up, then saw the other vehicle begin to drive away.

Responding officers located the vehicle on Freeman Lane and Mill Street, Matteoni said.

“It had extensive front-end damage,” he said. “The air bag was deployed.”

The driver, identified as Mozell Payton, 46, had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. He was subsequently booked into county jail on charges of hit and run causing injury, and driving under the influence causing injury with a blood alcohol content of more than .08 percent. The specific percentage was not available as of press time, but was more than three times the legal limit, Matteoni said.

Payton’s bond was set at $75,000, according to jail records.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, although dispatch records showed she was bleeding from the mouth.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.