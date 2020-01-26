Suspect arrested in Grass Valley gun theft

A Grass Valley man was arrested at his home Saturday after he was linked to the theft of a rifle from a business two days earlier.

Eric Joseph Lester, 38, was booked on charges of second-degree burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possessing stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody in county jail on $51,500 bond.

Grass Valley Police officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive Thursday for the theft report, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

“A long gun, a rifle, had been stolen,” Bates said. “Through surveillance video footage and our investigation, we identified Eric Lester as the suspect.”

Bates said it appeared that Lester had concealed the gun on his person and walked out with it.

Officers went to Lester’s residence on Sutton Way Saturday afternoon and interviewed him, Bates said, adding the gun was recovered at the residence.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.