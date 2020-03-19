Suspect arrested in Grass Valley after high-speed chase

A Penn Valley man remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on $32,500 in bond after fleeing at high speed from Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, a spokesman said.

A sheriff’s sergeant was driving northbound on Highway 49 just before 4 a.m. Thursday when he was passed by a white sedan that was estimated to be traveling between 100-120 mph, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

The vehicle immediately spun out and hit the center divide near the Highway 20 overpass, Trygg said.

“Somehow, the driver regained control of the vehicle and ended up exiting the freeway on the Colfax (Avenue) off-ramp,” he said. “Our sergeant activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to get the driver to stop. However, he continued until he ultimately crashed into the bushes at the park and ride under the freeway.”

The driver, identified as Jake Ryan Alexander, 32, jumped out of the vehicle, but was quickly detained, Trygg said.

Alexander was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on suspicion of reckless evasion of a peace officer, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of a drug, jail records state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.