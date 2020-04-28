Suspect arrested in burglary, arson at Grass Valley residence

A Grass Valley man was booked Tuesday morning into the Nevada County Jail on a $250,000 bond after he broke into a residence, stole items and then set two fires outside, authorities said.

Grass Valley police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Columbia Avenue just after 6:30 a.m., said Sgt. Clint Bates.

The homeowner told responding officers a man broke a window to the house, entered and was chased out.

The homeowner then found a fire burning in the yard, Bates said, opting to put it out rather than continue to pursue the suspect.

Officers located the man, identified in jail logs as Juan Carlos Hurtado-Ramirez, 33.

“He appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” Bates said. “He admitted to starting two separate fires, breaking a window and stealing property, including clothing.”

Hurtado-Ramirez was charged with arson of an inhabited structure, second-degree burglary, and looting during an emergency, jail records state.

