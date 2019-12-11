Suspect arrested in Auburn library stabbings

A 33-year-old man accused in the stabbing of three people at the Auburn library remained jailed Wednesday without bond, authorities said.

Opada Joseph Opada faces one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Placer County Jail records state.

Police say Opada was inside the Nevada Street Placer County Library around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when he injured three people with a knife. The suspect then left on foot.

The victims did not appear to know the suspect, said Auburn Police Lt. Michael Garlock. He stated one of the victims remained in the hospital Wednesday, but declined to release any further details.

The police department posted surveillance video of the suspect, then found him at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Carolyn Street in Auburn. Booked early Wednesday in the Placer County jail, Opada is ineligible for bail, reports state.

