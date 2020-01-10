Suspect arrested in attempted robbery of Grass Valley hardware store

A Grass Valley man remained in custody Friday on $100,000 in bond after he was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in November, authorities said.

Jerry Dean Helton, 30, was set to be arraigned Friday afternoon on one count of attempted second-degree robbery in Nevada County Superior Court.

On Nov. 29, employees of B&C Hardware in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway called 911 to report a man who tried to steal items and threatened workers when confronted, dispatch reports state.

The man tried to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise. Employees tried to stop him, leading to a struggle, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

“He threatened to shoot them if they kept following him,” Walsh said.

The suspect left without the items, and a report was taken. An arrest warrant was issued for Helton in late December, court records state.

