Suspect arrested for robbery of 12 year old in Grass valley

A Nevada City man remained in custody Tuesday on a $101,500 bond after he “set up” a boy and stole his money, police said.

The 12 year old called 911 a little after 1 p.m. Monday to report he was buying bike parts from a man who took his money and fled. The transaction was set up on social media and the two arranged to meet at Memorial Park, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

But after the boy handed the seller several hundred dollars, the man sped off in his vehicle, nearly knocking the victim over.

“He set the kid up,” Bates said.

Police were provided a vehicle description and surveillance video of the incident, and an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle at Condon Park just before 5 p.m. The driver, identified as Johnathan Derek Antipuesto, 18, was pulled over and taken into custody, Bates said.

Antipuesto was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of robbery and possessing stolen property, jail records state.

