Stolen dairy wagon located in Grass Valley

On Monday, authorities recovered a 150-year-old wagon that had gone missing from the former Berriman Dairy Ranch property, Grass Valley Police St. Clint Bates said.

The wagon was just one of a number of large items stolen from the area, both from the historic ranch and from the new construction of 30 single-family homes in the Berriman Ranch development, off Freeman Lane, Bates said.

Between June and November, Grass Valley police and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received nine separate theft reports from the caretaker of the property. Items taken included a generator. Most of the stolen items have been recovered, Bates said.

The thefts do not appear to all be connected, but the thieves had been targeting an area with vacant buildings, Bates added.

The wagon dates back to about 1870, Bates said, and reportedly was used to transport milk for the dairy. It had been stored in a barn on the property before its disappearance.

The investigation led to an address in Grass Valley, Bates said. Grass Valley officers and sheriff’s deputies located the wagon at the address, but no charges have been filed, Bates said. The theft remains under investigation.

“It’s great to have been able to recover that historic piece of property,” he said.

