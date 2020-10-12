South County homicide victim remembered as ‘a gentle soul’

Shelby Comeaux II was always kind and laid back, friends and family members agreed.

So the news that he had been fatally stabbed late Thursday night was particularly hard to understand.

“I have a lot of questions,” said Torrey Broussard, still reeling from the news that her brother had been stabbed to death. “He wasn’t a troublemaker. He was a gentle soul.”

The suspect, 60-year-old Michael Raymond Stine, rented a room to Comeaux, Broussard said.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies had responded after 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of a stabbing in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in a press release. They found Comeaux suffering from “penetrating sharp force wounds,” and performed first aid to no avail. Comeaux was later pronounced dead at the scene, Trygg stated.

Stine was detained at the scene and taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being arrested on a murder charge. He remained in custody Monday in the Nevada County Jail without bond, jail records state.

Authorities have not released any further information.

Comeaux had grown up in Texas and Louisiana, serving in the U.S. Army before a medical discharge, Broussard said.

“He loved serving our country,” she said, adding that Comeaux spent time in Afghanistan and suffered from PTSD. “Our father served our country in the Navy, so he wanted to follow in his military footsteps — and that’s what he did.”

Comeaux eventually settled in California — but still enjoyed some crawfish and boudin when he visited Louisiana, his sister said.

“He just an all-around guy, he loved his family,” Broussard said. “He loved going camping in the woods and fishing and mining. … He loved fixing up his Mustang, that was his baby.”

Comeaux was well known for his pool playing skills, often playing in tournaments, his sister said.

”I would text him anytime I was going to McGee’s,” said friend John Kinsman, adding Comeaux also often came to the open mics he hosted. “What we really bonded over was pool and he was a phenomenal player.”

Kinsman called Comeaux “a lovely human being,” saying, “He had a very special place in my heart.”

Comeaux, said his sister, was the man everyone called if they needed something fixed — and often rescued animals from bad situations.

Broussard said her brother had recently spent more than $3,000 to save his dog, Lucy, after she had been bitten by a rattlesnake. Lucy had run away Thursday night but was eventually found and is being taken care of until Broussard can come get her.

“That will be the last part of my brother that I will have,” she said.

